Shawn Michaels Talks Bobby Roode Joining The Main Roster, More

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michae recently participated in a interview with The Orlando Sentinel to help promote his upcoming WrestleCon appearance during WrestleMania weekend, check out the highlights below:

On The Undertaker’s longevity:

“When Undertaker came in, it was the greatest gimmick ever, but how long could it last? That’s where he’s been such a genius. His success is so different from anybody else’s — he’s just tweaked little things here and there, sometimes big things, but he’s always made it into something new and he’s made a 25-year-plus career out of it. Careers are a lot shorter these days, with guys getting beaten up, but he’s still here.”

On his favorites in NXT:

“I love the Revival, Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger. I love Elias Samson – I can’t help it, I like the Drifter thing, it stands out to me. I see something in a young guy like Patrick Clark. I think Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are super-talented from a style standpoint.”

On Bobby Roode jumping to the main roster:

“They’re doing something really good and special with him, with the whole entrance and presentation and the ‘Glorious’ thing. He’s getting over at a level he’s not used to, but once they get behind you like that, when he comes in (to Raw or Smackdown), he could be around for a long time.”