Shawn Michaels Tells TMZ He’s Not Wrestling Again

– TMZ sent along the following:

Shawn Michaels Nixes Comeback Rumors … I’m Never Wrestling Again

There will be no comeback for The Heartbreak Kid … Shawn Michaels tells TMZ Sports he’s definitely not wrestling ever again.

There’s been some rumblings about Michaels possibly coming back to wrestle at theRoyal Rumble later this month in Shawn’s hometown of San Antonio … especially after he made an appearance on this week’s ‘Monday Night Raw.’

But, when we saw Shawn in NYC Thursday morning … he pretty much crushed all hope.

Then again, it’s wrestling … so you never know.