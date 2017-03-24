Shawn Michaels Turns Down WrestleMania Match Against AJ Styles?

– As noted on Facebook earlier, the latest episode of The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast incuded WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels where he revealed that WWE approached him about the possibility of having a match at WrestleMania against AJ Styles.

Check out the highlight below:

“I guess I’m breaking something with you and I don’t even know if I should, but I could have had that match. They didn’t have an opponent for AJ at WrestleMania. I said that I hadn’t been asked because I hadn’t—but then I was. I said, ‘I wish that young man was here 10 years ago, man’. I honestly do. I think he’s very talented.”