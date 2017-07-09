Sheamus Comments On Matt Hardy’s ‘Broken’ Condition

– As noted, The Hardy brothers will challenge Sheamus & Cesaro for the RAW Tag Team Championship at Great Balls of Fire tonight. Matt Hardy and Sheamus have been taking shots at each other today on Twitter, check out the exchange below:

Iron men V men who should be home doing the ironing. #WWEGBOF?? https://t.co/RwHiuJkRP6 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 9, 2017

Did a 6 year old hack your Twitter? This is an absolutely HORRENDOUS tweet. Now you sound like the @WWEUniverse says you look.. STUPID. https://t.co/7IRgtcCnW1 — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 9, 2017

Same 6 year old who does your STUPID hair Cruella. SEE YA IN DA RING. https://t.co/eAvrTdcxY2 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 9, 2017

I don’t have this shock streak by choice.. It was a result of my CONDISHTION, you OBSOLETE MULE! https://t.co/aECXmpGB3D — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 9, 2017