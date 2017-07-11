The Shield Reuniting at SummerSlam?

Not that all three ex-Shield members are on the same brand — Monday Night Raw — it looks like we’re finally going to have a proper reunion at some point.

On Monday’s Raw, Seth Rollins saved Dean Ambrose, and afterward, they made it a point to say that there’s not going to be a Shield reunion, which means one thing, there is going to be a Shield reunion. The only question is, when will it happen?

As of right now, it looks like Roman Reigns will be in the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam. On Monday’s Raw, we found out that Reigns will compete against Samoa Joe next week to determine the number one contender for Brock Lesnar’s title at SummerSlam., and if Reigns loses, then that might be a sign that we’re going to see The Shield reunite when WWE heads to Brooklyn next month.

On Monday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the possibility of a Shield reunion taking place at SummerSlam.

Alvarez: “Hey, how about this: Samoa Joe wins next week, he faces Brock Lesnar, and Roman joins [Seth and Dean], and you have your Shield reunion at SummerSlam.”

Meltzer: “Against Bray Wyatt and Miz and one of the other two dudes? I think I’d rather have another heel in there. Maybe [Elias] Samson then.”

Alvarez: “Braun!”

Meltzer: “Braun teaming with Bray Wyatt and Miz? I mean, I guess. He’s got a reason. Yeah, you could do that.”