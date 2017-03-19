Shinsuke Nakamura Chooses RAW Or SmackDown, His Dream Opponent, More

– Sportskeeda recently interviewed Shinsuke Nakamura, check out the highlights below:

His WrestleMania dream opponent:

“I want to face AJ Styles again.”



If he would prefer to go to Raw or SmackDown:

“Either brand is okay. Raw has Joe, Finn. So much NXT talent that it’s comfortable for me. SmackDown has AJ Styles, Randy Orton, John Cena. I want to wrestle all of them. So either!”



If he feels like a better wrestler since joining NXT:

“Lot of people ask me this question. So, NXT is not just developmental; it is the third brand. Raw, SmackDown, then NXT. NXT does not only have young talent, but it also has me, Bobby Roode. Before this, there were experienced wrestlers like Finn Balor and Samoa Joe. It’s a mix. We’re trying to change WWE’s wrestling style.”