– Former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was given a farewell at tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University, we expect the episode to air on April 12th.

Seen below, the entire NXT roster then came out and along with Finn Balor and Triple H. Nakamura then went around the arena taking video with his phone before bowing to the crowd and leaving.

Credit Will Henderson (@willh94) for photos