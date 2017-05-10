Shinsuke Nakamura Next Feud Possibly Revealed

The card for an upcoming WWE live event on June 26 at the Rabobank arena in Bakersfield, CA has been released. A match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens for the United States Championship will co-headline the event. This could be an indicator of Nakamura’s next feud as he concludes his current story with Dolph Ziggler at Backlash.

Here is the card from the website:

WWE LIVE: SUMMERSLAM HEATWAVE TOUR IS COMING TO BAKERSFIELD!!

This will be your chance to see:

WWE Championship Match

WWE Champion Randy Orton vs vs Jinder Mahal w/ Singh Brothers

United States Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs United States Champion Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn vs Baron Corbin

Smackdown Tag Team Triple Threat Championship Match

The New Day vs The Uso’s vs Breezango