Shinsuke Nakamura On His SmackDown Debut, Baron Corbin Has Words For Dean Ambrose

– Baron Corbin defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose in a Street Fight on tonight’s SmackDown Live, Corbin tweeted the following after tonight’s match:
Tonight was the was payback! I won't stop till I have your title! #EOD pic.twitter.com/EYZJ3kiYZq
— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) April 5, 2017
– As noted, two-time WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his official main roster debut at tonight’s SmackDown Live, he tweeted the following after the debut:
Hello #SDLive !! Feel #TheVibe #YeahOh !!!
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) April 5, 2017