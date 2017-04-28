Shinsuke Nakamura Teases Feud With AJ Styles, Eddie Edwards Injury Update

– Shinsuke Nakamura teased fans with a potential feud with AJ Styles down the road. Nakamura and Styles had a match of the year candidate at Wrestle Kingdom 10 in January 2016, which was the night both men put in their notice and headed to WWE. It’s been expected for the pair to headline WrestleMania 34.

See you later buddy. A post shared by Shinsuke Nakamura (@shinsukenakamura) on Apr 26, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

– Former Impact Wrestling world champ Eddie Edwards injured his knee at last week’s television tapings and was still able to work Sunday’s tapings. He underwent a minor knee procedure and is not expected to miss much time.