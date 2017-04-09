Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger Working Next Week’s NXT Events, WWE Teases New Total Divas Cast Member

– Despite being called up to the main roster and joining the SmackDown Live brand, WWE is advertising Shinsuke Nakamura, and Tye Dillinger for the NXT live events in Atlanta, Georgia, Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Concord, North Carolina on April 13th-15th.

– It appears that WWE and the E! Network may be adding a new cast member to the reality show, Total Divas. WWE recently posted a poll asking fans “Which Superstar would you like to see join the cast of Total Divas?” Sasha Banks (32 percent), Alexa Bliss (27 percent), Bayley/Charlotte Flair (15 percent), and Becky Lynch (12 percent) are the current results.

– Enzo Amore mentioned on Instagram that he was recently with top-selling rapper, Drake. He posted this photo:

