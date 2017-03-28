Shinsuke Nakamura On Wanting To Debut At WrestleMania, His ‘Hybrid Martial Arts Style’, More

– WWE NXT Star Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke with ESPN to help promote his upcoming match against Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: Orlando, check out the highlights below:

On debuting at WrestleMania:

“I want to go to the biggest places like WrestleMania. We will see, but I want to give some inspiration for people all over the world. Wrestling is an art. Every culture has an art, like music and dancing and fighting. So that’s my base. If I think about it like art, I can connect with everybody.”

On his style in ring:

“Everything is from my real life, from the moving of the fingers and the body movement — that’s from classic ballet or martial arts. I trained in classic ballet and martial arts. Some things come from yoga, some things come from kobudo or kung fu, I just mixed them together. It’s like hybrid martial arts style”