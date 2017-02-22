Shinsuke Nakamura Wants To Wrestle AJ Styles At WrestleMania, RAW Social Media Ratings

– Yahoo Sports Japan has an article with comments from NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura that he made during a recent media conference call. Nakamura stated that he would like to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania if the opportunity came up. He noted that Styles doesn’t have an opponent at WrestleMania 33 yet and he would like to fill that spot as he believes that he achieved a lot in WWE but noted that there’s much more to do.

https://t.co/PFqPvTfmjz Nakamura on his first year in wwe. pic.twitter.com/QZuzCk9w7A — chris charlton (@reasonjp) February 21, 2017

Styles responded to Nakamura’s comments while in character on Twitter by saying that the match will not happen because of Tuesday’s battle royal on SmackDown Live to determine a new #1 contender for the WWE Championship, which is held by Bray Wyatt. As noted, the battle royal is just part of a storyline and Randy Orton, who is the true #1 contender for the championship, will still be facing Wyatt at WrestleMania 33.

@ShinsukeN how's this? Sorry, but I do have a match at Wrestlemania. N fact, I'll be headlining Wrestlemania after tonight. — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) February 21, 2017

– Monday’s RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. The show had 124,000 interactions, which is down from last week’s show that drew 156,000 Twitter interactions, and had 26,000 unique authors, which is down from the 33,000 unique authors from last week.