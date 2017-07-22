Short and Sweet Review: The Kevin Owens Story

I’m a big fan of the WWE’s DVDs, especially their documentary DVDs. So, when the WWE announced they were making one on one of the most well rounded and most consistent WWE superstars, Kevin Owens. I was obviously excited.

The Documentary

I am familiar with Kevin Owens story, as I have seen many interviews of him discussing things like – learning English from Jim Ross’s commentary or Steve Austin telling him to “run his mouth”. However, when those stories, which we all already know are told with the added visuals, it makes for a greater impact.

The added visuals are what WWE do better than anybody else, and are what make this Kevin Owens documentary so special. From the rare footage of a young Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn wrestling in CZW to Kevin Owens telling Chris Jericho on the sets of Wrestlemania 32 “In my hometown, I drew 23 people”, these are sights and moments that make this documentary feel special.

Not to mention the incredible footage of Kevin Owens tryout in WWE, and showing how the seeds were planted for his feud with Sami Zayn on NXT and then WWE.

On top of the rare footage and great cutaways of Kevin Owens looking out at the sky with the screen changing to a greyish colour to add effect, the family element is very strong in this DVD. Kevin is a devoted family man, and seeing him share his special moments with his family and seeing his son speechless as his Dad wins the Universal title are very touching and heartfelt moments. These types of visuals humanize the superstars, and they are moments we can all relate to.

Friendship with Sami Zayn

While I cannot deny, the unveiling of the Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens friendship in a WWE DVD was great and added so much to this DVD. However, a part of me did like how Owens and Zayn always avoided detailing their friendship on interviews to play up their on-screen rivalry, even if their comments were made with a little wink at times.

But despite my own little gripes, seeing where Owens and Zayn started and then seeing them on the grand stage of WWE “stealing the show”, it is truly an incredible story to watch.

Too Short

I do recommend Fight Owens Fight – The Kevin Owens story to fans, especially fans of Kevin Owens, but I will say I am disappointed the documentary is only an hour. I have become so accustomed to WWE DVD’s pushing the two-hour mark, that an hour feels very short.

It also felt like some things could of have been discussed in more detail, such as his relationship with Dusty Rhodes and his wrestling training. Dusty Rhodes impact was not mentioned, and the section on his wrestling training with Jacques Rougeau was far too short for my liking. Also, the documentary does not discuss his incredible run with Chris Jericho, which is very disappointing.

All in all, The Kevin Owens Story is one worth watching and has more than enough to keep you engaged and leave you satisfied. There is also a nice collection of matches to add to a very well made documentary.