Sister Abigail Sacrificed For Fans Who Watch RAW

As the fire engulfed the Wyatt Compound at the conclusion of SmackDown Live and Randy Orton hit his signature pose in a silhouette of flames we were all led to believe that the remains of Sister Abigail were reduced to rubble and gone forever. In the storyline this is indeed true, however, is it possible that this dramatic ending is a means to a bigger cause? For weeks SmackDown Live has shown itself to be the superior show, all the while Monday Night Raw has become less and less watchable with each passing week. Despite all of this, it’s hard to think that anyone within WWE brass would believe or admit that it is SmackDown Live and NOT Monday Night Raw, that is the flagship show of WWE. Now while this seems unfathomable, I think this past Tuesday proved that it’s at least possible.

Sister Abigail has been a name heard around the WWE Universe since the inception of Bray Wyatt. Her “presence”, while not physical has been felt throughout the evolution of Bray and his family. She represents not only the “sister” and “power” of Bray, but something greater. She represents a traditional element of a pro wrestling storyline of which die hard fans desire. An element that can defy both the laws of logic and reality while suspending your disbelief.

If you have not bought in on SmackDown Live to date, you most likely have now. You’re invested. On Tuesday the show literally sacrificed Sister Abigail in the name of sports and entertainment to serve us, the fans, in an effort to do something that Monday Night Raw has failed to do since the WWE Draft. That something being the ability to “entertain”. I believe that the sacrifice of Abigail was done to reward us for the punishment and torture we are subjected to during an episode of Monday Night Raw. It is because of Monday Night Raw’s actions that the powers that be have decided to give back to the fans by providing a form of entertaining programming. They have used Tuesday nights to do this. SmackDown Live’s creative team pulling the trigger on Abigail and making her a focal point of the Randy Orton/Bray Wyatt storyline is an extremely bold move, but while it may be bold, I cannot argue with the timing considering as I write this we are exactly one month from WrestleMania.

Given the outcry of positive feedback, I think it’s safe to say that it doesn’t get much better than last Tuesday night. For that we have Sister Abigail to thank. And you know, it’s a shame because it doesn’t seem like Monday Night Raw has any plans to improve itself either. So it begs the question: who else needs to be sacrificed in the name of horrendous creative direction and superman punches?

Rest easy, Abigail. Such a shame that we hardly ever knew you.