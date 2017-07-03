My Slammiversary 2017 Review

TNA, Impact Wrestling or Global Force Wrestling, whatever they are rebranding themselves as, just produced a quality pay-per-view in the form of Slammiversary, when they must needed it. Even if you disagree with that, you can’t deny the quality in most content of this PPV.

The event kicked off with the Tag Team Title Unification match and it was incredible. Fast paced, powerful and high-energy throughout the entire match with awesome performances of the four teams. The NOAH, AAA and Crash teams are not by any means stars, at least to be mainstream champions, but they all did great their weight and had an awesome opening match that ultimately LAX won.

The show wasn’t all about good wrestling. It also had its fair share of pure entertainment value. Specifically, the celebrity match with DeAngelo Williams teaming with Moose aainst Chris Adonis and Eli Drake, Joseph Park and Jeremy Borash against Josh Matthews and Scott Steiner and arguably EC3 vs James Storm.

Even these matches were really good. Not 5 star Meltzer good but entertaining and fun to watch. For example, I think DeAngelo Williams crushed everyone’s expectations for his wrestling debut. Scott Steiner yelling “Fat Asses” while driving and Shark Boy making an appearance was awesome. And seeing Storm finally beat the hell out of EC3 was somewhat pleasing.

After these three matches we had the Full Metal Mayhem between Alisha and Eddie Edwards against Davey Richards and Angelina. Now, I know I’ve been praising this event a lot but this match has to be a low point for me. It was good, it felt personal and had some great spots but it was only 9 minutes long. I personally believe Edwards and Richards are two of the best in-ring wise, so even if the match was good, I expected a longer match. I mean, it is Slammiversary. That may be just me though.

Then, we had the last three matches. The X-Division title match, the unificaqtion match for the women’s and the world titles. I don’t have much to say, I really like all three of these matches. Low Ki and Sunjay Dutt may have lacked a bit of storytelling or an actual engaging story but the match was excellent. The moonsault foot stomp by Dutt was outstanding.

The women’s match was great. The fact Rosemary tapped was a bit odd but it was great. I loved Rosemary’s entrance. I loved the small interference by Allie and Laurel and the match itself was10 minutes long and never felt like it dragged. The two women made it feel like a semi-main event match for a PPV as big as Slammiversary.

And then it’s Lashely and Alberto. Oh, Lashley and Alberto. Now I sound like I’m just praising Impact for anything. I really liked this match as well. It was unpredictable. The fact both men had people on their respective corners added to the importance for the match. The match itself was a little faster than you would expect from these two but it was really good. It felt like both men gave it their all and I feel like Alberto is a great choice for the rebrand world champion.

To summarize, this is the best event TNA has produced in the last 7 years probably. They handled talent and time correctly, didn’t make any dumb decisions and made for 3 really enjoyable hours of professional wrestling. Is this enough to actively watch TNA/GFW? For me, it is. We’ll have to wait and see.

So, did you even watch the show? What do you think about Impact/GFW?