SmackDown Live Commentator Could Be Leaving WWE

By
Wilson
-
0

SmackDown Live commentator Mauro Ranallo removed WWE references from his Twitter profile earlier today. His bio used to read, WWE commentator, but now it states, “SHOWTIME Boxing/@rutten_ranallo/ COMBAT SPORTS CAROUSEL/ Mental Health Advocate.” He has also removed recent tweets that mentioned WWE.

Ranallo has been on leave of absence from WWE due to a battle with depression.

