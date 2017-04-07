SmackDown Live Commentator Could Be Leaving WWE

SmackDown Live commentator Mauro Ranallo removed WWE references from his Twitter profile earlier today. His bio used to read, WWE commentator, but now it states, “SHOWTIME Boxing/@rutten_ranallo/ COMBAT SPORTS CAROUSEL/ Mental Health Advocate.” He has also removed recent tweets that mentioned WWE.

Ranallo has been on leave of absence from WWE due to a battle with depression.

"Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls;the most massive characters are seared with scars."-Khalil Gibran #KeepUpTheGoodFight — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 1, 2017