SmackDown Live Preview (7/11): Fallout Of AJ Styles’ U.S. Title Win

WWE returns this evening with the latest episode of SmackDown Live, which takes place live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

WWE.com wrote the following preview regarding tonight’s blue brand show:

SmackDown LIVE preview, July 11, 2017: What will be the fallout of AJ Styles capturing the United States Title?

After capturing the United States Championship from Kevin Owens at a WWE live event in Madison Square Garden on Friday, AJ Styles returns to SmackDown LIVE this Tuesday at 8/7 C as the conquering hero.

Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of SmackDown Live

