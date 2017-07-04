SmackDown Live Preview (7/4): John Cena Returns On Independence Day

WWE returns with their special Fourth of July special episode of SmackDown Live this evening on the USA Network, with a show featuring the “free agent” return of John Cena, a Rap Battle between The New Day and The Usos with Wale moderating and more.

WWE.com wrote the following regarding tonight’s show:

SmackDown LIVE preview, July 4, 2017: John Cena returns on Independence Day

On a special July 4 edition of SmackDown LIVE, John Cena makes his long-awaited return to Team Blue. However, the 16-time World Champion’s Free Agent status has the WWE Universe wondering if this might be his last time he’ll be on SmackDown LIVE before heading to Raw. Plus, The New Face of America and United States Champion, Kevin Owens, will find out who his WWE Battleground opponent will be after an Independence Day Battle Royal! Don’t miss this high-stakes edition of SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

SmackDown LIVE Preview Quick Hits:

