Smackdown Live Report: Nakamura wrestles Ziggler in dark match (video)

The London 02 arena was more or less full, aside from a few empty spots. I’m not sure how the crowd came across on TV, but they were very energetic and very vocal throughout the two-hour breeze that was Smackdown Live. The crowd was especially loud for the opening segment, Shinsuke Nakamura, and the 6 man tag main event.

The Mauro Ranallo situation has clearly not died down, as JBL was booed during his entrance and “Fire Bradshaw” chants became a reoccurring theme during the show. You can watch a video of the chants on my Twitter.

AJ Styles received a thunderous ovation from the live crowd, but he was definitely rivalled by Shinsuke Nakamura, who unsurprisingly was a major hit with the London crowd. Breezango were also very popular with the live crowd. Also, Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal’s babyface/heel dynamic was well received. Jinder did an excellent job as a heel which made it even easier for the crowd to cheer Orton.

205 Live

205 Live was a better show than I anticipated with the highlight being the opening segment with Austin Aries, Jack Gallagher, and Neville. Aries even got a “wanker” chant started after he called Neville the same. However, the crowd was fairly silent for the rest of the show as we were all waiting for the dark match.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler wrestled in a crowd-pleasing dark match. Dolph also seemed to enjoy playing the heel, teasing the crowd with his Rick Rude Esq. Taunts. The closing moments of the match can be also be seen on my Twitter.