Smackdown Live Results & Thoughts

Smackdown starts out with Daniel Bryant asking Naomi to relinquish her title due to not being able to fight within 30 days. Naomi gets emotional and somber. She apologies to fans, feeling she let them down. Naomi breaks down after giving Bryant title. This was a very hard segment to watch. You could tell this effected her so hard, sobbing while leaving the ring. I really enjoyed seeing Naomi grow and her athletic ability is out of this world but her injuries have always held her back. I wish her a speedy recovery and to come back better then ever. Bliss comes out and says Daniel should return the title to her. Daniel makes a championship match. Bliss & Becky Lynch. Honestly when a title is vacant you don’t have just your two top superstars going one on one for the belt. You usually have fatal four way or battle royal. Something for it to mean more.

Alexa Bliss/Becky Lynch: Becky starts out strong. She gets a foot of fury in, which looked really unique along with solid arm drags. Bliss gets back in the game with hair pulling and knees to body on ropes. Out of know where we get the exploder in from Becky. Becky gets poked into the eye and Bliss gets the roll up pin with pulling the tights. The match was short and the ending was really disappointing. Your new women’s champion Alexa Bliss. After the match Mickie James comes down, tries to attack Becky but Becky doesn’t let that happen.

Breezango/American Alpha: Breezango goes right after American Aloha before entering the ring. In control at beginning until out of know where American Alpha gets win. The usos cut a promo after match. You can’t get ready for us. Usos cut one of the best promos I’ve ever seen by a tag team in a long time. It’s not paranoia it’s the USOS. This tease of a fight is really getting me interested. Both tag teams are solid and could make a really good wrestlemania match

Nikki Bella/Natalya: Nikki starts the match out with a huge spear. Nikki goes for a table but Natalya kicks her in the face. Nikki gets Natalya with candlestick. Natalya throwing Nikki around until Nikki gets in a kick from up high. Nikki gets thrown into the steps but fights off going through announce table. Nikki kicks Natalya and keeps fighting back. Alabama slam to Natalya on announce table but kicks out at 2. Women start going backstage for there fight. Nikki gets slammed into Maryse and Nikkie slams Natalya into a mirror that broke. Another aggressive spear by Nikki. Nikki gets STFU in until Maryse hits Nikki with lead pipe many times. Natalya gets the win as the Miz is holding back Maryse. This was a very solid wrestling match, they lied everything out in this match.

10 man battle royal number 1 contender: Apollo Cruise eliminates Ziggler but Ziggler tries hitting him with the chair until Cruise grabs the chair and snaps. We get AJ and Cena going at it, reverses the AA. Miz goes for the YES kicks, to everyone in the corner. We get a lot of YES chants when Miz is kicking John Cena. Cena eliminates the Miz which is leading a storyline to wrestlemania. Dean eliminates Corbin but Corbin grabs Dean outside the ring and attacks him. Miz goes into the ring and eliminates Cena. Now Cena is eliminated, which leaves us with AJ and Luke Harper. Ambrose finds his way back in and tries to eliminate AJ and Harper. Harper eliminates Dean. Now we are down to Harper and AJ only. This is very back and forth. Both men were eliminated at the same time, feel touch the floor at same time. Daniel Bryant comes out says match ends in draw. Harper attacks AJ Styles and next week we will get a rematch between these two. I enjoyed how this did not end as suspected. All the rumors out there state that Bray, Orton & Harper will be facing eachother and the other rumor of AJ Styles and Shane.

Grade- A-. All together this was an amazing show. The wrestling matches for the most part were solid and the segments were intriguing as well.