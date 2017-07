– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode WWE SmackDown, featuring the final hype for this Sunday’s WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View, drew 2.548 million viewers.

This number is up 3.4% from last week’s 2.465 million viewers.

For comparison, this week’s RAW drew 3.153 million viewers.

SmackDown finished #2 in viewership only behind Rachel Maddow.