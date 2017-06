– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, featuring the fallout from Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank and the return of SmackDown Commissioner Daniel Bryan, drew 2.597 million viewers.

This number is up 25% from last week’s 2.072 million viewers, which was a new low for 2017.

For comparison, this week’s RAW drew 3.102 million viewers

SmackDown finished #4 in viewership for the night, behind The Haves & The Have Nots, Tucker Carlson and Hannity.