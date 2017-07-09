The Smart Money is In: Here Are The Final Odds For Great Balls of Fire

WWE’s first ever Great Balls of Fire show will take place tonight on the WWE Network, and the smart money is finally in, which means that we pretty much know all of tonight’s finishers. Of course, before we go any further, I must say, POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD! As the final odds are rarely off the mark.

Something that might surprise you is that Braun Strowman is heavily favored over Roman Reigns. But, if you’re thinking that means that Strowman will get the next shot at Lesnar, then you’d be wrong, unless something changes. Basically, the idea is that a Strowman win will make him a top contender for the Universal Championship after Reigns wins it at SummerSlam.

The full odds for tonight’s show are listed below.

Brock Lesnar (-1,275) favorite over Samoa Joe

Braun Strowman (-750) favorite over Roman Reigns

Alexa Bliss (-1,050) favorite over Sasha Banks

Seth Rollins (-750) favorite over Bray Wyatt

Big Cass (-1,050) favorite over Enzo Amore

The Miz (-975) favorite over Dean Ambrose

Cesaro and Sheamus (-1,425) favorites over Jeff and Matt Hardy

For whatever reason, the Neville vs. Akira Tozawa match for the Cruiserweight Championship, which will be a part of the pre-show, doesn’t have odds.

There’s a chance that Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson will be added to the Great Balls of Fire show at some point tonight, or, at least I hope that it will be, because if it isn’t, that means that we’ll see the two face each other at SummerSlam, which would be extremely disappointing.