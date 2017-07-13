Special Edition New Day Title Belt Released

– WWE Shop has released a custom Tag Team Title belt to commemorate The New Day’s historic 483-day reign, only 483 of these belts were made.

Custom New Day Tag Team Championship available now

The New Day shattered records with their historic 483-day WWE Tag Team Title reign, and now you can celebrate the remarkable feat with a commemorative New Day Championship, available now on WWEShop.com.

Of course, this being The New Day, the title is wholly unique, featuring a bright blue strap emblazoned with vibrant colors and New Day Logos, along with the special-edition Tag Team Championship center plate and side plates. Simply put, this title is anything but booty.

Only 483 titles have been made, so get yours today on WWEShop.com!