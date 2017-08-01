Special Referee Added To WWE SummerSlam Title Match

– WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retained his title over Kevin Owens in the opening match of tonight’s SmackDown, but the finish wasn’t without a controversial ending. This led to SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and SmackDown Commissioner to make Shane the special referee for their match at SummerSlam.

WWE’s SummerSlam Pay-Per-View goes down at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on August 20th, check out the current card below:

* Fatal 4 Way For WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Title Match

John Cena or Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Naomi

* WWE RAW Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

* WWE United States Title Match (Special Referee: Shane McMahon)

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles