SPOILER: Big Plans For Goldberg And Brock Lesnar Heading Into WrestleMania

As most of you know by now, the plan for the main event of WrestleMania is for the final match between Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. Goldberg is scheduled to be on this Monday’s episode of Raw to accept Lesnar’s challenge.

The plan is for Goldberg to challenge Kevin Owens at Fastlane for the WWE Universal Championship. Goldberg is expected to win the match and then defend the title against Lesnar. Goldberg’s last match on his current deal is at Mania so that likely means a title switch. Things appear to be good between Goldberg and WWE and this run has been a success so I wouldn’t be surprised if they worked out another deal to keep him around after Mania.

The question coming out of WrestleMania will be the person to beat Lesnar after he wins the title. The two obvious opponents for Lesnar would be Roman Reigns and Bruan Strowman since the long-term goal is still for Reigns to be their top babyface and they are very high on Strowman.

