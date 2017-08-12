Spoiler On Former WWE Star Debuting On Impact

By
William Baker
-
2

– It appears John Hennigan, also known as John Morrison and Johnny Mundo, will debut with Impact Wrestling in the near future.

The former WWE Superstar was scheduled to appear at StocktonCon 2017 on August 19 and 20 from the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. Unfortunately it seems a certain contractual agreements with Global Force Wrestling has him unable to attend the event.

StocktonCon made the announcement earlier this week:

It was also announced that Melina Perez will appear at StocktonCon 2017.

