SPOILER: Former WWE star headed to Impact Wrestling?

At last night’s Impact Wrestling tapings, Jeremy Borash told fans that a name from the past would be in the Impact Zone on Friday night. Borash said that this person has not been seen in the Impact Zone since Victory Road 05 (I think he meant 04 because there was no Victory Road show in 05).

The belief is that this person is Matt Sydal (the former Evan Bourne in WWE). There were rumors last week that Impact was interested in him and he just started following Impact Wrestling on Twitter. Sydal was back in action with ROH earlier this month.