Spoiler: Impact Wrestling Possibly Reveals Outcome For Slammiversary XV Main Event

It looks like the outcome for the main event of tonight’s Impact Wrestling (GFW): Slammiversary XV pay-per-view may have been revealed.
TV Guide has appeared to spoil the outcome of tonight’s main event, which will feature Alberto El Patron, with his father, the legendary Dos Caras in his corner, taking on Bobby Lashley, with Bellator MMA fighter Muhammad “King Mo” Lawal in his corner.
TV Guide posted the following description for this coming Thursday’s post-Slammiversary XV episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, which appears to spoil the outcome of tonight’s El Patron vs. Lashley match:
“It’s all about the fallout from Slammiversary. Alberto El Patron will hold a celebration in the ring with a guest of honor, but an unwelcomed visitor makes their way to the IMPACT Zone. LAX announces their newest member, and things go south for Sonjay Dutt. Also: the Super X Cup ’17 will make a return.”
Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view!
So wish it could be Paige to expose Alberto for the phony he is. Paige interrupts the celebration with the people asking Alberto if these are the same people he was talking about when he said this. Go to video of Alberto in Mexico saying these stupid gringos in the Impact Zone will buy anything he says, they have no brain, they are ignorant peasants. Alberto tries to talk his way out but finally concedes that he doesn’t care what all these fools think, he is The Champ and that proves he is better then anyone. Paige says, well Alberto you know what they say about men with big trucks well I can confirm that in this case the title is the truck and the stereo type is a 100% true. She says i’d hold on to that title real tight because I have someone in mind to take it from you, she exits. Alberto is upset and tells the gringo’s to shut up