SPOILER ** Major WWE Star Injured At Tonight’s RAW Taping

– According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Braun Strowman will reportedly be out of action for four to eight weeks to undergo a minor procedure to fix some issues with his elbow.

The report also notes that current plans for Extreme Rules and Great Ball of Fire have been changed due to the “undisclosed injury/surgery.”

Braun’s injury is supposedly suffering from a torn rotator cuff, despite wrestling Roman Reigns on UK/European tour in street fights this week. Tonight’s Raw will further the story, Strowman will come out in a sling to wrestle Kalisto, but Reigns quickly interrupted. The segment ended with Roman hitting Braun’s arm with a steel chair on the steps.