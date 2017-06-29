Spoiler On Next Week’s Independence Day Battle Royal

– As noted, this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live will feature a Independence Day Battle Royal with the winner going on to face WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens at the July 23rd WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View.

The only confirmed participant is AJ Styles, but we will keep you updated when new competitors are revealed.

According to PWInsider, it appears Styles will get the nod to end up winning the battle royal. As previously reported, he was penciled in to face Owens for the title at Battleground.