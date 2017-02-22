SPOILER: Plans For The WWE Raw Women’s Championship At WrestleMania And Post-WrestleMania

As first noted by Dave Meltzer many weeks ago, the plan has been for Bayley to capture the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Obviously, she is the current champion so that might mean that she will lose the title to Charlotte Flair at Fastlane. WWE has been hyping Flair’s pay-per-view undefeated streak so it would not make sense for her to lose at Fastlane. For those of you keeping score, Flair is already a 4-time Raw Women’s Champion.

After WrestleMania, the plan is for Bayley to defend the championship in her hometown of San Jose at the WWE Payback pay-per-view. If you are paying attention to the current storylines, it’s pretty obvious what the direction is headed into WrestleMania.

The plan for the Raw Women’s Championship is for it to be defended in a multi-woman match pitting Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax.