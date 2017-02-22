** SPOILER ** Possible WWE NXT Injury At Tonight’s Taping (Photos)

– Billie possibly suffered an injury at tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings from the University of Central Florida.

WWE trainers ran out to check on Billie after the quick match with Ember Moon, she ended up leaving on her own but was seen holding her neck. It’s believed she was injured by Ember’s finisher.

Below are photos from after the match:

Billie is up. Being helped to the back. pic.twitter.com/FMF3iOyRiu — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 23, 2017