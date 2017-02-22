** SPOILER ** WWE NXT ‘Loser Leaves NXT’ Match Result

– “The Drifter” Elias Samson will apparently be sent packing from WWE NXT as he lost a “Loser Leaves NXT” match to Kassius Ohno at tonight’s tapings from the campus of the University of Central Florida.

The match should air on the March 8th NXT episode, we will have a full report on the tapings later tonight. It’s reported that Fans sang “goodbye” to Samson after the match while Ohno destroyed his guitar.

No word on what this means for the future of Samson just yet.

Photo courtesy of WrestlingInc correspondent Will Henderson (@willh94)