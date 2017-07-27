Backstage Heat On Two Top WWE Stars (Contains Spoilers)

– According to The Dirty Sheets Podcast, there’s reported backstage heat on both Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins following this week’s win over The Miztourage on RAW this week.

As we noted, the current plan is for Rollins and Ambrose to face Cesaro and Sheamus for the Raw Tag Titles at SummerSlam, WWE is currently working towards a “fist bump” moment between Rollins and Ambrose signaling Ambrose has finally forgiven Rollins for turning on The Shield.

However, after after Monday’s tag team win, Ambrose and Rollins embraced, which was something Triple H was said to be unhappy with, as it could spoil the big plan at SummerSlam.