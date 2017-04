– EC3 cut a promo saying he wasn’t going to let anyone pass him by. James Storm came out and they got in a brawl.

* Grand champion Moose fought Davey Richards. There was no finish as Eddie Edwards got involved.

* GFW Women’s champ Christina Von Eerie debuted, defeating Ava Storie.

* Veterans of War, Crimson and Jax Dayne, who had new names, defeated Mario Bokara and Fallah Bah.

* TNA Tag Team champs LAX defeated The Decay in a Street Fight.

