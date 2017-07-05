Spoilers* Impact Wrestling/GFW Taping Results For 7/13 (Orlando, Florida)

Following Sunday night’s Slammiversary XV pay-per-view and Monday night’s post-PPV television tapings, Impact Wrestling / GFW taped additional material for future episodes of Impact Wrestling on Tuesday night at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below are spoiler results from the tapings, which are expected to air as part of the July 13th broadcast on Pop TV. The report was written by @this_is_marc and WrestlingInc.com, with help from Tommy & Vanessa DeSocio.

IMPACT WRESTLING / GFW SPOILERS FOR 7/13

* Tyrus defeated Caleb Konley in a match for Xplosion

* Taiji Ishimori defeated Andrew Everett in a match for Xplosion

* The LAX comes out so Konnan can introduce their newest member – unified Impact World Heavyweight & GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron. Alberto says he and Konnan go way back but this is BS, he’s not joining LAX. Konnan tries to talk Alberto into joining but he refuses. LAX attacks Patron until Bobby Lashley makes the save. Lashley stares Alberto down and hands him his title before leaving

* Naomichi Marufuji vs. Impact Grand Champion Moose ended in a no contest when Ethan Carter left commentary to hit Marufuji with the belt, busting him open pretty badly. He went for Moose as well. Judges were Tyrus, Bruce Prichard and Scott D’Amore

* Trevor Lee defeated William Weeks, the jobber who first appeared a few months ago. Lee wrestled the whole match in the stolen X Division Title. After the match, X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt attacked Trevor and sent him retreating

* Laurel Van Ness defeated Ava Storie. Grado comes out with Joseph Park and he’s got flowers & champagne to give to Laurel. Grado calls her the most beautiful woman he’s ever seen. Grado suggests they go on a date and “Netflix & chill” but Kongo Kong comes out and they leave

* Alberto El Patron and Bobby Lashley defeated Impact & GFW Tag Team Champions The LAX in a non-title match. Alberto and Lashley appear to be on the same page until LAX attack again and Bobby leaves without helping Alberto

* Drago defeated Sammy Guevara

* Unified Knockouts & GFW Women’s Champion Sienna defeated Amber Nova in a non-title match. Sienna cuts a promo on beating Rosemary at Slammiversary and calls Karen Jarrett out because she didn’t believe she could get the job done. Sienna wants Karen to declare her the best champion ever but Allie comes out and nails Sienna with a kendo stick. Laurel makes the save for Sienna but Rosemary is also out. Gail Kim is out next to clear the ring of Sienna and Laurel. Karen announces Rosemary vs. Sienna for next week in a Last Knockout Standing match for the title

* Garza Jr, Laredo Kid and Octagoncito defeated Trevor Lee, Demus 3:16 and Idris Abraham

* Matt Sydal defeated Fantasma and Low Ki in a Triple Threat. Sydal takes the mic after the match and calls out Bruce Prichard. Sydal wants a title shot but he’s interrupted by Bobby Lashley, who says no one deserves a title shot but him. The segment ends with Lashley spearing Sydal and promising more to come

* Eli Drake and Chris Adonis are attacked by Instagram stars “Swole Mates” before the next match. Drake then defeated Eddie Edwards, Ethan Carter III and Moose in a Fatal 4 Way. Drake stle the pin on Edwards after Moose pulled EC3 out of the ring to fight

* The LAX brings Alberto’s father and brother, Dos Caras and El Hijo de Dos Caras, to the ring and beats them down. They threaten Alberto and go to take his father’s mask off but Alberto finally appears. Konnan will let the family go if Alberto joins them. Alberto puts on the LAX t-shirt but changes his mind and attacks them. Alberto then did a babyface promo for the local crowd and said Josh Mathews “f–king sucks.”