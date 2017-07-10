SPOILERS ** For Tonight’s RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and will feature the fallout from last night’s Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.

According to PWInsider, the current plan for tonight is to set up a match for next week between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe where the winner gets a Title match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

It was also noted that Seth Rollins is scheduled to take on Bray Wyatt.

Also The Miz is set to do an awards segment on Miz TV.