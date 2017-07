– According to PWInsider.com, WWE will announce Jinder Mahal’s SummerSlam opponent on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live. Mike Johnson noted that John Cena coming off of his Flag Match win at WWE Battleground could be selected, but another smart choice such as Shinsuke Nakamura would not be surprising either.

Also expected to take place tonight are the following matches:

* Chad Gable vs. Rusev

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin (WWE Battleground rematch)