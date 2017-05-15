SPOILERS ** For Tonight’s WWE RAW From Newark

– According to PWInsider, Finn Balor is set to face a “top name” at tonight’s WWE RAW to help promote his WWE 24 special that airs on the WWE Network after the show goes off air.

Also noted for tonight are the following matches:

* Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy

* Jack Gallagher and Austin Aries vs. TJ Perkins and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville