SPOILERS ** For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Live

– According to PWInsider, tonight’s WWE SmackDown Live episode will include the following:

* Kevin Owens segment featuring Shinsuke Nakamura as his guest.

* Randy Orton will be at Smackdown tonight and will address Jinder Mahal defeating him for the WWE championship to build the hype for their rematch at Money in the Bank.

* The Fatal 5-Way women’s match between Charlotte, Natalya, Carmella, Tamina and Becky Lynch, with the winner facing Naomi at Money in the Bank.

* Expect a new edition of the Fashion Files with Breezango.

* The dark matches will feature Orton vs. Mahal and Owens vs Styles, both matches are said to be advertised locally as having the respective titles on the line.