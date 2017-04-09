Ring of Honor held a TV taping on Saturday in Baltimore, MD. Here are the spoilers for upcoming episodes of ROH TV:

— Dark Match: Joey Diesel Daddiego defeated J-Roc via pinfall after a Death Valley Driver.

Episode 1

— The show opened with Bobby Cruz interviewing ROH World Champion Christopher Daniels, who said that he would be facing Matt Taven in Detroit. He spoke about Cody Rhodes attacking him at Supercard of Honor, which led to Cody walking out and making fun of the champion.

— Singles Match: Shane Taylor beat Lio Rush. Post-match, Caprice Coleman helped Taylor attacked Rush until The Motor City Machine Guns came out to make the save.

—Top Prospect Tournament Finals: Josh Woods beat John Skyler. Post-match, David Starr attacked Woods

— ROH TV Title Match: Marty Scurll beat Kazarian by pinfall to retain the TV Title. Post-match, Adam Page beat down Kaz, which led to Matt Sydal making the save.

Episode 2

— Tag Team Match: The Kingdom beat Coast 2 Coast.

— The Young Bucks cut a promo in the ring about beating The Hardys at Supercard of Honor and winning the ROH Tag Team Titles. They issued an open challenge to anyone.

— Singles Match: Matt Sydal beat Flip Gordon.

— Adam Cole cut a promo about how The Bullet Club is on the same page.

— #1 Contender’s Match For ROH World Title: Jay Lethal beat Silas Young, Jay White, and Adam Page

Episode 3

— The Spirit Squad answered The Young Bucks’ open challenge and lost to the Young Bucks in an ROH Tag Team Title Match.

— Singles Match: Punishment Martinez beat The Beer City Bruiser.

— Tag Team Match: Cody Rhodes and Adam Cole beat Christopher Daniels and Dalton Castle.

Episode 4

— Tag Team Match: Chris Sabin and Jonathan Gresham beat Cheeseburger & Will Ferrara.

— Singles Match: Silas Young beat Bobby Fish with help from The Beer City Bruiser.

— ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title Match: Bully Ray and The Briscoes beat The Rebellion to retain the titles.