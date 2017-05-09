SPOILERS ** WWE 205 Live Results

– Check out the following WWE 205 Live spoilers from today’s tapings at the O2 Arena in London.

* The opening segment saw Austin Aries and Jack Gallagher share a pint of beer for a “gentleman’s toast” between the two. The ring was set up with a red apron cover and the Union Jack. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville interrupted and got a “wanker” chant going after ripping on Aries

* Mustafa Ali defeated Tony Nese in a lengthy match with the inverted 450

* Cedric Alexander will be returning soon

* Akira Tozawa defeated Brian Kendrick with a roll-up. This also went about 10 minutes. Kendrick attacked Tozawa after the match