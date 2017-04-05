SPOILERS ** WWE NXT Tapings For This Month

Here are full results from NXT TV at FULL SAIL University on April 5, 2017

Dark Match: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

April 12th Episode

– Aleister Black wins a squash

-Tye Dillinger is interviewed and says he has some unfinished business. He faces Eric Young, next week in a steel cage.

-DIY def. Dylan Miley and a local talent.

Post match: Miley lays his partner out.

– Ruby Riot def. Kimberly Frankele. Nikki Cross was at ringside.

– Andrade Cien Almas def. Danny Burch

– Drew McIntyre def. Oney Lorcan.

Post match: Drew says he could have signed anywhere. He has all the Raw talent and can lay the Smackdown on anyone, but NXT has the biggest prize and he’ll run through everyone on the roster if he has to in order to win the NXT title.

– Shinsuke Nakamura comes out. He says one year ago, he challenged himself. He wanted a face the best in the world. He was already a champion in Japan. He says NXT is energy, it’s passion. He says the fans are crazy. They chant and they sing. He says he is always NXT and We Are NXT. The entire roster comes out to congratulate him. Even Triple H and Finn Balor come out. Shinsuke takes some cell phone footage with the fans as he leaves.

April 19th Episode

– The Authors of Pain def. Roderick Strong and Kassius Ohno – Jeet Rama def. John Skylar (possible dark match)

– Bobby Roode brags about selling out the Amway Center. He says the fate and future of the brand is in his control. He says he’s upset Shinsuke Nakamura got in his ring and that the rest of the roster came out and celebrated. Roode says you didn’t see him on the stage. He didn’t want to listen to the crap coming out of Shinsuke Nakamura’s mouth. He says none of the people in the crowd and none of the people on the stage belong in his NXT. Hideo Itami comes out and slaps Roode. Roode angrily jaws at Hideo, but gets a GTS for his trouble.

– Trent Seven, Mark Andrews, Pete Dunne and Wolfgang are shown in the crowd.

– WWE UK Championship: Tyler Bate (c) def. Jack Gallagher

– Liv Morgan and Aliyah def. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

– Tye Dillinger def. Eric Young in a steel cage match (Note: This was taped last, but should air during this week)

Post match: Dillinger takes a minute to talk about how his first run didn’t go as planned and how this second run nearly didn’t work either. He thanks the Full Sail fans for taking something further than he ever thought possible. He says there are talented men and women in the back and asks the fans to support them like they did him.

April 26th Episode:

– Nikki Cross calls out Ruby Riot, asking to play and be friends. Ruby Riot comes out and stares Nikki down. The two brawled until pulled apart by the refs.

– Drew McIntyre def. Andrade Cien Almas

– Aleister Black def. Kona Reeves

– Ruby Riot comes out for a match, but is attacked from behind by Nikki Cross. The two brawl until separated by the refs and security.

