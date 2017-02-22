** SPOILERS ** WWE NXT Tapings For March

March 8th Episode:

* SAnitY cuts a promo on the big screen, from the woods in front of a fire. They talk about Tye Dillinger drowning in his choices and bringing his friends down with him. Eric Young says Dillinger needs to fight him alone and Nikki Cros says if not, they’ll burn the whole world down

* Elias Samson comes out to sing a song. Kassius Ohno cuts him off and introduces himself. Ohno says when he comes out, fans say “Oh No!” which is also what the fans say when The Drifter comes out. Elias says thanks and starts his song over, but Ohno stops him again and says the whole singing thing just isn’t working out. Drifter tells him what didn’t work out was Ohno’s first run in NXT. Ohno laughs and challenges Drifter to a “Loser Leaves NXT” match. Drifter accepts

* Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young never happens as EY sends SAnitY to the back before the match starts, but they immediately return with Roderick Strong, who they apparently laid out backstage. Tye goes to check on him and No Way Jose comes out as well. Referees carry Strong to the back while Tye and Jose charge the ring. The numbers game gets the best of them as SAnitY leaves them laying

* Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated HoHo Lun. This was a stiff, quick match as Andrade just killed HoHo. Almas wins with the hammerlock DDT

* Kassius Ohno defeated Elias Samson in a “Loser Leaves NXT” match. Okay match, Ohno wins with the roaring elbow. After the match, the fans sing “goodbye” as security has to escort The Drifter out. Ohno destroys his guitar

* Ember Moon defeated Billie Kay (with Peyton Royce) in a quick match. Peyton went to stop Ember on the ropes, but backed down when Ember threatened to hit her. Ember then hit the Eclipse for the pin. Trainers run out to check on Billie as she appears hurt. She’s helped out under her own power but was holding her neck and crying

* The Revival are out for a match with The Ealy Twins. Before the Ealys can get in the ring, NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain come out to destroy them. The Authors go after Dash and Dawson but they retreat. They hit one of the Ealys with the Last Chapter and leave

* Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeated Mike Marshall and Johnathan Ortagun (Jonny Vandal) in a squash match. Tons of double team squash spots where Heavy Machinery just lay the guys out. Otis and Tucker are over with the crowd and pick up the win when they sandwich Vandal between them then Otis bodyslams Tucker onto him

* Nikki Cross defeated Macey Estrella. Nikki just destroys Macey, hitting six swinging fisherman neckbreakers then pinning her. Afterwards, No Way Jose and Tye Dillinger attack SAnitY, but fall to the numbers game once again

March 15th Episode:

* They had the crowd do the NXT chants again so this appears to be the next episode

* Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Oney Lorcan in an awesome match. Oney got a ton of offense in, and the crowd was behind him. Andrade wins with the knees in the corner followed by the hammerlock DDT

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka defeated Priscilla Zuniga (Angel Rose) in a non-title match. Asuka cuts a promo and says “Ember Moon, this is your head” and just drills Priscilla with a kick to the head. Priscilla slaps Asuka, leading to Asuka destroying her with the butt-butt and the “yes!” kicks, then folds her in half with a deadlift German. Asuka goes for the pin by kneeling on her, but lifts her up at 2 to inflict more damage. Asuka wins with the Asuka Lock, but won’t let it go after the bell until the ref pulls her off. Asuka cuts a promo in Japanese after the match then walks out. She said, “HEY! LISTEN UP! Your future goes through me, there will be no Eclipse.”

* The Ealy Twins call out NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain for a match

* The Authors of Pain defeated The Ealy Twins in a quick squash with the Last Chapter. After the match, AOP redo the double powerbomb spot that led to the end of the match. Paul Ellering cuts a promo saying The Revival has guts, but they are the new name in his book. Ellering says Revival says they are the best, but he created the algorithm and the AOP are his soon to be dynasty. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa interrupt. Ciampa says he has no idea what “algorithm” means, Johnny says he doesn’t either, but what everyone knows is that they can beat the AOP. Ciampa says if Revival hadn’t saved them, they’d have won the belts and they deserve a fair rematch. Revival comes out, and say they sat on the sidelines at “Takeover: Orlando” and watched AOP take their titles. Dash says there’s three things you don’t do in sports: bench Tom Brady, pull Michael Jordan in the 4th, and keep Revival on the sidelines while the division falls apart. Dawson tells Ellering it’s time for a reality check, they are the best tag team ever. NXT General Manager William Regal comes out and books a triple threat elimination match for “Takeover: Orlando” in “3 weeks”

* Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose and Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY ends in a no contest when all six men brawl. Nikki Cross jumps on Tye’s back, but Ruby Riot (Heidi Lovelace) runs out to take down Nikki. All three guys then take out SAnitY and celebrate

March 22nd Episode:

* Dash Wilder defeated Johnny Gargano and NXT Tag Team Champion Akam in a Triple Threat. Okay match. Dash and Dawson left during the match, but after Akam hit a powerbomb on Gargano, Dawson ran out to grab Alan’s leg while Dash scored the pin

* Bobby Roode defeated Kassius Ohno to retain the NXT Title in a good match. Crowd was split with Ohno/Roode chants. Roode ducks the roaring elbow and hits a spinebuster for a nearfall. Ohno reverses the Glorious DDT for the roaring elbow, but Roode flies out of the ring. Ohno pulls him in and hits a running senton for two. Roode blocks an attempt at a roll up into the ropes, causing Ohno to hit his neck on the top rope and nails the Glorious DDT for the win

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated TJ Perkins in a fun match. Shinsuke dabbed on TJ to a huge pop. Nice chain of submissions late in the match as TJ worked over the previously “injured” knee. Nakamura wins with the Kinshasa. After the match Shinsuke hugs TJ, then motions for the belt. Bobby Roode comes out, and tells Nakamura to hit the bricks. He tells Nakamura it’s his show & his ring, so he’s got 2 seconds to get out, and that he’s got friends. Andrade “Cien” Almas runs out and attacks Nakamura. The double team continues until Finn Balor makes the save to a huge pop! Finn ducks a clothesline from Andrade and clotheslines him out of the ring, then squares off with Roode. Finn hits a Slingblade on Roode then Nakamura hits the Kinshasa. Finn cuts a promo and says he’s coming back for what’s his soon, and wishes Shinsuke a happy birthday before saying, one last time, we are NXT! The final part of this with Balor’s return was a dark segment.

Thanks to contributor Will Henderson (@willh94) for the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight’s tapings at the University of Central Florida, some matches could be out of order according to our correspondent.