** SPOILERS ** WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT was taped in Osaka, Japan:

* Oney Lorcan defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Liv Morgan and Aliyah

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka retained over Nia Jax

* NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa retained over Tajiri and Akira Tozawa

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated NXT Champion Samoa Joe