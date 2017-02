** SPOILERS ** WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

– Check out the following results for tonight’s NXT event:

* Peyton Royce defeated Ember Moon and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat to become the new #1 contender

* Pete Dunne defeated Mark Andrews

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode defeated No Way Jose after the match. Roode attacks Jose after the match but Kassius Ohno makes the save. They trade words and get ready to have a match but Roode hits him with a cheap shot. Ohno comes back and sends Roode retreating