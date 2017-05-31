SPOILERS ** WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

– Check out the following highlights for tonight’s WWE NXT event:

* Tommaso Ciampa comes out on crutches to “why?” chants. He invites Johnny Gargano to the ring but says he’s not here tonight. Ciampa acknowledges the injury he suffered the Thursday before Takeover and when they lost, he knew he was going to be out for a while. He figured Gargano would replace him and he would become an afterthought, so he couldn’t let that happen. He said Takeover was supposed to be DIY’s moment but it turned out to be his own moment. Ciampa says he IS professional wrestling. Ciampa puts every one on notice and says he will be the most dangerous man in pro wrestling when he returns

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated Danny Burch (Martin Stone). Dunne cut a promo after the match and ran down Tyler Bate

* Cezar Bononi defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas with a roll-up out of nowhere. Thea Trinidad was brought to ringside to watch Almas from the crowd

* Roderick Strong and Kassius Ohno defeated Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe after No Way Jose returned to help fight off the triple team from SAnitY. Nikki Cross was not there

There will also be a Bobby Roode celebration that was not taped in front of the live crowd.

Props: WrestlingInc