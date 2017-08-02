SPOILERS ** WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

– Check out the following spoilers for tonight’s WWE NXT event:

Johnny Gargano kicks off the episode and entered to the DIY music. But before he could hit the ring, he stopped and looked up at the tron, the music stopped, then the DIY logo disappeared, was replaced by his name, and he now has new entrance music.

-Johnny Gargano defeated Raul Mendoza via submission. The finish of the match saw Mendoza attempt a move off the top rope, but Gargano caught him and locked in the GargaNO Escape for the submission win.

Asuka makes her way to the ring next, and addresses Ember Moon’s NXT Takeover Brooklyn challenge. She says she will face Moon at Takeover, but that Moon is not ready for her yet. Ember Moon then interrupts Asuka, and comes out and says she knows she is ready for Asuka, and that the NXT Universe knows she is ready for Asuka. Moon added that deep down Asuka knows she isn’t ready to face Moon. Asuka then extends her hand to shake with Moon, but slaps her instead. The two then brawl, and Asuka sends Moon out of the ring. While Asuka gloats in the ring, Ember Moon climbs to the top and hits The Eclipse to end the segment.

-Heavy Machinery defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli when Machinery hit their double team finishing move.

-Sonya Deville defeated Jenna Van Muscles via submission.

-We then cut to the back, where Hideo Itami is speaking to Kayla Braxton. He demands respect from the NXT fans, and says he does not need to give it in return. Kayla then says they have to cut back to the ring, because there is a match about to take place, but Itami cuts her off and grabs the mic. He then makes his way to the ring and says he doesn’t care which match is next, because he demands respect from Full Sail. This prompts Aleister Black to come out, and after Itami tries to escape, Black hits Black Mass to leave him laying. Black then waits in the ring for his opponent to come out, while Itami is helped to the back.

-Aleister Black then faced former Ring of Honor Champion Kyle O’Reilly, who is making his WWE NXT debut. The two had what was described as an excellent, technical match, which has been the longest of the night so far. The finish came when O’Reilly attempted a big elbow but was hit with Black Mass and Aleister Black got the pin fall win.

